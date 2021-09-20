Sean Waltman Talks Potential Royal Rumble Return

Sean Waltman has been talking about wanting to make a wrestling return for a while now and he is ready to compete at Royal Rumble next year if WWE calls him.

The former WWE star provided some updates on rehab of his knee on the latest episode of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast. He revealed that while he is a little behind the schedule, everything seems to be coming along nicely.

Waltman then mentioned that his goal is to be ring ready by the time for Royal Rumble just in case the officials decided to give him a call to compete on the show:

“Just in case, I would like to be ready by Royal Rumble time. That’s not something that is my main goal to go do Royal Rumble, but if they call me, I would do the Royal Rumble. “

A Lot Of People Have Reached Out To Sean Waltman

Though later in the episode, the former X-Pac said that he has already had ‘a lot of people’ reach out to him, in case the call from WWE does not come:

“I love WWE, regardless of what’s going on, I love it. I would like for them to be the ones that host my return matches. If not, there are plenty of other people that will. I’ve already had a lot of people reach out.”

WWE has not announced the official details for next year’s Royal Rumble yet. It’s expected to be held in St. Louis, Missouri and there has also been some talk of the event being held in February this time.

Do you think WWE should bring back Sean Waltman for the big event if he is ready to compete by then? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.