Shawn Michaels Appeared After NXT 2.0 Went Off The Air

Shawn Michaels made a surprise appearance once cameras stopped rolling for NXT 2.0.

The revamp of NXT got underway this past Tuesday night (Sept. 14). The show featured a fatal four-way match to determine the new NXT Champion as well as the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

The show also featured a slew of debuts. One of them was Rick Steiner’s son, Bronson Rechsteiner. His ring name is Bron Breakker. He opened the show by getting an upset win over LA Knight. Breakker then closed the show by confronting newly-minted NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

Once the show went off the air, fans in attendance were in for a treat. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared.

After the show went off the air, Johnny Gargano talked up the future of NXT and put over the rest of the locker room, with help from LeRae, Grimes and a surprise Shawn Michaels sighting

Michaels has played a pivotal role behind the scenes in NXT. After the revamp episode, Michaels helped Johnny Gargano put over the NXT talent. Gargano said the future is bright for NXT. Gargano had appeared at the wedding of Hartwell and Lumis.

While Triple H has been known to make surprise appearances for the NXT audience, he had been dealing with a cardiac event. The good news is, “The Game” is expected to make a full recovery. Triple H serves as the WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development.

Here are more photos of Shawn Michaels appearing after NXT 2.0: