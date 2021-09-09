Status Update On Kevin Owens’ Future With WWE

Much has been made about the WWE future of Kevin Owens.

It was recently reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select that Owens’ contract with WWE is running out sooner than expected. The current deal ends in January 2022.

Jon Alba has now revealed that some within WWE are of the belief that Owens will be making his exit from the promotion.

“In speaking with some WWE sources throughout the day, there is very much an internal belief Owens is gone at the end of his WWE deal. He has dropped multiple hints on social media in the last 24 hours that allude to him being AEW-bound.”

Alba added the following to his report in a Twitter post.

Just for more context on this. I spoke with multiple people in #WWE today and this is just what they believe.



Still plenty of time for things to change, as @SeanRossSapp noted, his deal is up in beginning of 2022. He'll be an asset wherever he goes. https://t.co/jkBdE0I4ha — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 8, 2021

Kevin Owens currently competes on the SmackDown brand. He has accomplished quite a bit in his WWE run. He’s a former WWE Universal Champion, a three-time United States Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a former NXT Champion.