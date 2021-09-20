Tommy Dreamer Removed From Busted Open Radio

Busted Open Radio’s Dave LaGreca briefly addressed Tommy Dreamer’s status with the show on today’s episode. Dreamer has been a longtime co-host of Busted Open but has not appeared on it since the airing of a recent Dark Side of the Ring episode focussed on 2002’s Plane Ride From Hell.

LaGreca noted that Dreamer is off the show for the time being but he does not know how long Dreamer will be gone for.

“As far as Tommy’s future on Busted Open, he’s off the show. How long? I don’t know. I don’t know how long Tommy is going to be off the show,” said Dave LaGreca (transcriptions via WrestlingNewsCO).

Dreamer took to social media recently to apologize for the comments he made on the Dark Side of the Ring episode. His statement is below:

Dreamer was also suspended by Impact Wrestling. He was sent home from the promotion’s recent tapings in Nashville.

“We are aware of Mr. Laughlin’s (Tommy Dreamer) comments on ‘Dark Side of the Ring.’ The views expressed by him in the interview are completely unacceptable. We can confirm Mr. Laughlin was suspended this morning with immediate effect, pending further action,” reads a statement released by Impact.