Update On WrestleMania Format For Next Year

WrestleMania 38 will take place from Dallas, Texas’ AT&T Stadium. Several ideas have been discussed regarding the format for next year’s big event. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea of Mania being a 2-night event is not yet set in stone. If it is a 2-night event, Mania will be held on April 2nd and 3rd. Other ideas have been discussed as well, however.

“WWE contacted AT&T Stadium with several different potential ideas including the two-day Mania that has been talked about,” wrote Dave Meltzer. One of those ideas is a 2-night event on April 2nd and 3rd. Another is that Mania would be held on just the Sunday night. If they run with that idea, then the following night’s RAW would also take place from AT&T Stadium. There would be a smaller setup for RAW, however, hosting about 40,000 fans.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has been talked about as the main event for the show.

Earlier this month, a report from Fightful stated that WWE is planning on running a 2-night event for Mania again next year.

