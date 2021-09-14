WWE Confirms Dates For This Year’s Draft

On Monday night during Raw, WWE confirmed when this year’s Draft will be taking place.

The Draft will be held over two shows in October as it will begin on the Friday, October 1 episode of SmackDown and continue on the Monday, October 4 episode of Raw.

WWE will hold the October 1 episode of SmackDown at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore while the October 4 edition of Raw is being held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

This episode of SmackDown will be the post-Extreme Rules edition of the show. WWE holds its next pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel is planned for Thursday, October 21 with Crown Jewel.

This marks the third straight year that the WWE Draft has taken place and the Draft was also held in October the previous two years. Despite the Draft, WWE did the Superstar Shake-ups in April 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast originally reported that this year’s Draft would take place on August 30th for Monday Night Raw and the second night on the September 3rd edition of Friday Night SmackDown. However, just like various things in WWE, plans changed.