Adnan Virk Shares his Experience Working with WWE

After months of silence, former WWE Commentator Adnan Virk shared his experience working for WWE. The company released Virk on May 25th.

Virk appeared on the Couch Potato Diary with Peter Klein to discuss his career with WWE. He shared that he was a Professional Wrestling fan as a kid but stopped watching when he got older. He was excited about working for WWE. However, catching up to the current product was too challenging to overcome.

“…I think the biggest challenge for me was that it’s hard to be really well versed in the sport when you’re trying to catch a freight train that’s already going 100mph,” said Virk.

Adnan Virk Career in WWE

The WWE signed Virk on April 12th. In Virk’s 45 day career in WWE, he received criticism from fans and wrestling personalities for his work. Although it did come as a surprise that WWE released Virk 45 days after signing him. AEW Commentator Jim Ross shared on the Dan Le Betard Show that WWE misused and got rid of Virk too quickly.

“Adnan got put on TV in a very unique product before he was ready, from a product knowledge standpoint,” said Ross. “Wrestling fans today, with social media and all the information flow, they have a great sense of what they like and what might be wrong. He’s a solid broadcaster, and they rushed to judgment too quick.”

Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company especially @WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton for being such fantastic teammates. https://t.co/lrP0fCAMXz — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) May 25, 2021

However, Virk knew himself that a long-term career in WWE wasn’t possible. He admitted to Klein that the travel and being away from his family was an issue. “…I really did not like the travel, said Virk. He continued, “I knew that I would not be able to do it for 52 weeks a year, for two years.”

Virk remains thankful for the opportunity he had with WWE. Although, he believes that he couldn’t handle the play-by-play commentary for the company at the time. He also praised Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Michael Cole, and Vince McMahon for their work ethic and help. Virk is currently working for the MLB Network.