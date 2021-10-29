How Was AEW Dynamite Viewership After Returning To Wednesday Night

The viewership for AEW Dynamite stayed under a million despite returning to their usual time slot on Wednesday this week after a couple of episodes on Saturday.

The show featuring the TNT title match and the 8 men tag team match between The Dark Order and The Elite for the main event drew 941,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is a huge 63.65% increase from last week’s Saturday night Dynamite. The episode featuring the third installment in the series between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black had drawn 575,000 viewers.

This week’s episode of the AEW show also saw a big jump in the key demo ratings, scoring 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s 0.22 rating.

A 0.40 score represents 518,000 viewers of the demographic which is a big 79.86% increase from last week’s 288,000 viewers of the 18-49 age group.

Though the overall viewership number was down 10.63% compared to the last Dynamite episode on Wednesday night. The October 6 episode celebrating Dynamite’s second anniversary had drawn 1.053 million viewers and a 0.37 rating in the key demo.

In comparison, the post Crown Jewel episode of Raw on Monday drew 1.593 million viewers. It got a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, representing 613,000 viewers.

This week’s episode of Dynamite ranked #4 in the Cable Top 150 ranking based on the 18-49 demo. This is tied with the second-anniversary show from a couple of weeks ago and up from last week’s #10 ranking.