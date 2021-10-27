CM Punk Initially Considered MJF Swerve For AEW Debut

CM Punk admits that he was open to the idea of doing a swerve for his AEW debut.

Most agree that AEW pulled off Punk’s debut perfectly. The company dropped several hints about CM Punk making his promotional debut on the second episode of Rampage. As a result, AEW was able to sell out the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Fans weren’t disappointed as Punk made his way down the aisle to a thunderous ovation.

Ahead of the big debut, some fans speculated the possibility of Punk’s theme song playing only for MJF to make his entrance and troll the crowd for massive heat.

Appearing on Z100 New York, Punk claimed that the MJF swerve was actually in consideration.

“Lowest hanging fruit in that aspect. That, of course, did cross my mind. Once I realized that was the thought on everybody’s mind, to me, it wasn’t the right thing to do yet. Not yet.”

Punk has yet to feud with MJF but the general consensus is that it’s only a matter of time. A recent sheet of potential AEW Full Gear matches leaked. Tony Khan said these matches are simply ideas. On the bout sheet was Punk vs. Wardlow, who is MJF’s bodyguard.

MJF is currently in a feud with Darby Allin. While it hasn’t been announced, many expect that match to take place at the Full Gear PPV on Nov. 13. It’s a match that was also seen on Khan’s bout sheet.

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes