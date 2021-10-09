Damian Priest Reveals Hilarious Reaction To Learning About Team Up With Bad Bunny

Damian Priest had a great run with Bad Bunny after his main roster call-up. Though his first reaction to learning about his tag team with the rap star was not something you would expect.

The US champion recently had an interview with Superluchas.com. He discussed things such as the first WWE Heavyweight Champion of Puerto Rican descent, Pedro Morales being a major inspiration from him.

Speaking of his first reaction to being told about his tag team with Bunny, Priest revealed that he didn’t even realize the officials were talking about the rapping star:

“They told me that I was going to be promoted to Raw and that I was going to be part of a team because Bad Bunny was going to enter, the first thing I said was, ‘How are they going to give the name Bad Bunny to a wrestler when there is already a singer named Bad Bunny? You don’t use your brain?! ‘And they looked at me and said, “THAT’S the Bad Bunny!” It was a surprise to know that he was going to wrestle.

Damian Priest & Bad Bunny

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny at Latin Billboard Awards

Damian Priest also said that he met Bad Bunny for the first time on the day of the 2021 Royal Rumble itself. The Archer of Infamy says they hit it off immediately. He taught Bunny some wrestling stuff on the first day itself. It was a producer who gave the idea of the Puerto Rican rapper throwing himself over Miz and Morrison and Bunny was all for it.

Damian Priest made a surprise appearance at the 2021 Royal Rumble after three years in NXT. He entered the match at #14 and eliminated people such as John Morrison, The Miz, Elias, and Kane before being eliminated by Bobby Lashley himself. Priest teamed up with Bad Bunny for his first WrestleMania match and the duo defeated The Miz and Morrison in a tag match.