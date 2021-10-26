Eric Bischoff Slams CM Punk: ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has gone off on CM Punk.

Bischoff has made appearances on AEW TV in the past but he isn’t very chummy with Tony Khan at the moment. Bischoff has been none too pleased after Khan’s recent comments about not repeating the same mistakes WCW made. The former WCW boss has also laid into CM Punk for saying his return was bigger than the nWo formation.

Eric Bischoff Believes CM Punk Isn’t As Hot As He Thinks He Is

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff blasted CM Punk for telling fans to wait five years from now to see just how big his impact and others were long-term for AEW.

“This is what lit my fuse, I wasn’t going to comment on any of this until Punk came out and said ‘It’s going to take five years for the effect of this talent to really show up significantly in the ratings,’ are you f***ing kidding me? Does anybody other than an uninformed wrestling fan who loves CM Punk, is anybody going to believe that nonsense? It’s going to take five years? Dude, you’re going to be getting AARP mail, because it happens soon as you start getting close to 50 they start pounding you with this s–t. I let that one go but then to come out a couple weeks later, after in my opinion he should be embarrassed, and for the ratings to take the dive the way they did after his debut, suggests to me that he ain’t as hot as he’s trying to make people think he is. If he was, the numbers would be much bigger.”

While Bischoff may have been ticked off by Punk’s nWo comments, he may also be taking jabs due to Punk’s known hatred for Hulk Hogan. Back in September, Punk told Barstool Sports that he still views Hogan as a “piece of sh*t.” Bischoff and Hogan have been good friends for decades.

Bischoff hasn’t been impressed by AEW’s head-to-head numbers with WWE. He has criticized Tony Khan for gloating about the key demo. He believes AEW has been spinning the narrative.

