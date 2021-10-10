GCW Heading To Iconic ECW Venue The Hammerstein Ballroom

Game Changer Wrestling/GCW has confirmed that they will be heading to the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom in 2022.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale confirmed that Game Changer Wrestling will run the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on January 23, 2022.

A new vignette aired that featured the GCW roster members standing in the Hammerstein Ballroom. Several notable names gave reasons why they would ‘never make it big in wrestling.’

GCW Heading To Hammerstein Ballroom

The Hammerstein Ballroom is of course a major part of Extreme Championship Wrestling’s past, with the iconic venue having hosted events there in the late 90s to early 2000s.

Both WWE One Night Stand 2005 and 2006 were also held at the Ballroom, as part of WWE’s attempt to bring back the ECW brand.

No names have officially been confirmed for the event, however the usual crop of talent in Game Changer such as Joey Janela, Effy, Nick Gage, Ninja Mack, Rickey Shane Page and AJ Gray.

Check out the full hype video below: