Nick Gage vs. Matt Hardy Set for GCW: Now And Forever

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Nick Gage is set to face Matt Hardy at the GCW Now And Forever event on August 2.

This will be the first time the two would go against each other in the ring:

“*BREAKING* NICK GAGE returns and takes on the debuting MATT HARDY in a first time ever Dream Match THIS FRIDAY in CLEVELAND!” the announcement on GCW’s X/Twitter page reads.

“Im gonna cause matt hardy to feel physical pain when i fight him in Cleveland,” the 43-year-old wrestler wrote on X regarding the match.

Im gonna cause matt hardy to feel physical pain when i fight him in cleveland https://t.co/ZKemGYU90f — Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) July 31, 2024

Gage notably wasn’t able to appear on the GCW Worst Behavior on July 5, because of injury. He was subsequently advertised for events taking place on July 18 and 20, but he was still unable to make appearances due to the injury. He last competed on the June 14 event of GCW Lights Out, where he defeated Orin Veidt.

Nick Gage has made a name for himself with his hardcore matches, after competing in GCW and on other indie promotions. Gage also made appearances for AEW in 2021, when he was involved in the feud between MJF and Chris Jericho.

Meanwhile, this would be Matt Hardy’s debut in GCW. His last televised match at the time of writing was at TNA iMPACT on July 21, where he teamed up with ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) to defeat JDC and The System (Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards).

Hardy recently talked about his experience wrestling in Saudi Arabia for WWE, noting that he had a great time there with the people. However, he came back appreciating the freedoms of life in the US.