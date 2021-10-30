Goldberg Thinks He Shut Up The Critics With His Match At WWE Crown Jewel

Goldberg is satisfied with his match against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel.

The WWE Hall of Famer talked about the match on the latest episode of the CarCast podcast. He thinks the performance silenced the critics of his work in the ring.

“I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Arabia. I’ve knocked myself out in a match, I’ve dropped The Undertaker on his head, and this and that. I needed to redeem myself. I’m not happy with my performance, but I’m satisfied with it to a point where I think it’s shut all these f*ckers up finally.”

The match was a no holds barred, falls count anywhere bout that he ended when he speared Lashley off the stage and onto a crash pad on the floor.

On the same podcast, Goldberg noted that his injured knee is hurting him, but is his life now after a career of playing football and wrestling.

Also on the CarCast, Goldberg addressed how his injured knee is feeling and spoke about what his relationship with Lashley is like behind the scenes. He put over Lashley for being a great individual and someone he’s wanted to wrestle for years so he felt honored that Lashley worked with him.