Jinder Mahal Disputes Notion That WWE Doesn’t Create New Stars Anymore

WWE‘s declining ratings are generally attributed to the notion of the officials blocking the rise of new stars. Though Jinder Mahal doesn’t agree with this sentiment. The former WWE champion recently had an interview with Inside The Ropes. Discussing the belief that WWE doesn’t create new stars anymore, he named the stars of different generations including his own:

“Yeah, they absolutely do. That’s what we’re in the business of, right? Just being a fan myself. So I grew up first the Hulk Hogan era. Then the new stars came Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Mankind, right? And the new stars came the next generation – Rock, Stone Cold and then the next generation after that, Randy Orton and John Cena, Batista, right? And then the next generation after that, I guess, is possibly my generation, right? Me, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins.”

Jinder Mahal Believes WWE Still Creates New Stars

Jinder Mahal had a 170 day long WWE title reign in 2017

The former NXT star went on to describe how the names he listed alongside his own are all first-time world champions. Jinder Mahal explained that out of the total 53 WWE champions in the history of the company, 10 have been crowned in the past decade which is a proof of the fact that WWE still creates stars:

“So actually, I started with WWE in 2010 and all those champions that I’ve listed are first-time champions and there’s more that I’ve missed. So in the last ten years, we have had several champions. And if you look back in the 70-year history, I believe we’re at number 53. Ten have happened in the ten years. I think that speaks for itself, that we are creating new stars.

Mahal went on to say that looking at the stats will make people realize that there have been a lot of first-time champions. He claimed that people just need to sit back and enjoy the product and let the storylines unfold. Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship from Randy Orton at Backlash in May 2017. He held the title for a total of 170 days before dropping it to AJ Styles in November the same year.