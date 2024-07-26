Raj Dhesi (f.k.a Jinder Mahal) Doesn’t Believe ‘WWE Dropped The Ball On Him’

Raj Dhesi (formerly Jinder Mahal in WWE) doesn’t agree with the critics who believe that WWE missed an opportunity with the wrestler.

In a TikTok video clip, the former WWE Champion reacted to a fan who said WWE “dropped the ball” on him. He explained that during his 12-year career with WWE, he was able to make the most of the opportunities. He also got to travel the world, build valuable relationships, become financially independent, and have multiple in-ring achievements.

During his time in the company, he held the WWE Championship once and won the United States Championship at WrestleMania. ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ said that he had a great time in WWE and thanked his fans for their support. Now, he is eyeing to make a mark on the indie circuit. He said:

“So I see this comment a lot and I wanna kinda share my opinion on it. ‘WWE dropped the ball on me’ – I would say that’s not true.

“Had a very long career, 12 years in WWE. WWE Champion, won the United States Championship at WrestleMania, made a great living, really set myself up for the future, for the rest of my life. Given me a sense of financial independence where now I can just do whatever I wanna do. Freedom, flexibility, got to travel the world, build amazing relationships, a lot of good memories. And it’s gonna continue now on the independents, just doing things my way.

So WWE did not drop the ball, I had a great career, a great time, and, yeah, thank you for all the fans tuning in for all these years.”

Dhesi was released from WWE back in April and he candidly spoke about his release. The former United States Champion was one of seven former WWE wrestlers who became free agents recently. After his non-compete clause expired, Dhesi immediately made an impact on the indie scene by making a surprise appearance in GCW.

What’s next for Raj Dhesi?

Dhesi will make his in-ring debut for GCW next month. The promotion announced that Dhesi will face Effy in a singles match on August 2 at GCW Now and Forever event in Cleveland, Ohio. “The Maharaja” has also revealed the tour dates for his ‘Unhindered Tour.’ He is scheduled to make a handful of appearances in several locations across North America. Check out the schedule below.