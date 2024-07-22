Ex-WWE Star Raj Dhesi’s GCW In-Ring Debut Announced

Raj Dhesi (formerly Jinder Mahal in WWE) is set to make his in-ring debut for GCW next month.

On Sunday, GCW announced that Dhesi will face Effy in a singles match on August 2 at the promotion’s Now and Forever event in Cleveland, Ohio.

*CLEVELAND UPDATE*



Just Signed:



THE MAHARAJA

vs

EFFY



Plus:

Zilla Fatu vs Josh Bishop

Maki Itoh vs JWM

Matt Hardy makes his in-ring debut!

Mance vs ?

Janela vs ?

Nick Gage

Matt Cardona

+more!



Tix:https://t.co/btZN1tqA9F



Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!

Fri 8/2 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/Iasi7VYvIz — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 21, 2024 - Advertisement -

Mahal was let go from WWE back in April and he spoke about his release in detail. Following his release, several promotions were reportedly eager to work with him and the list included GCW.

The former WWE Champion was one of seven ex-Superstars who entered free agency recently. Taking to social media, he revealed that he can work and sign anywhere he chooses to.

‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ wasted little time after his non-compete clause expired and made an unannounced appearance in Game Change Wrestling. Mahal entered the ring wearing a mask and attacked Effy. He performed his finisher Khallas before unmasking himself.

- Advertisement -

Mahal recently said that he would raise GCW to his standards and become their champion. Dhesi also bashed GCW General Manager Matt Cardona for doing a terrible job in his role.

“The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi has revealed the tour dates for his ‘Unhindered Tour.’ The former World Champion will be making appearances in various locations across North America.