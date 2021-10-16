Juice Robinson Explains Why One Of His NXT Promos Was Banned

Juice Robinson has reflected on the time he had one of his promos on NXT banned.

Juice had been signed with WWE under the NXT brand as CJ Parker. He was with the company from 2011 through 2015. It was Juice who requested and was granted his release from the company.

Since that time, Juice Robinson has made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is far more popular now than he was under the NXT brand. Juice is a two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion and a former IWGP Tag Team Champion with David Finlay.

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Juice explained how one of his NXT promos ended up getting banned.

“So me and another guy, I can’t remember who, came up with it [a new character idea], but next thing I know we’re outside of Sea World doing the tear going down my eye and sad music, the orcas are swimming and I called it Slave World. You can’t say that, of course. It was meant to be an idea. What could have been. Anyways, I showed it to Dusty and he loved it. Absolutely loved it. However, somebody else said, ‘Don’t show that again.’ Well, I ended up showing it again. Apparently, Anheuser-Busch sponsors Sea World. Anheuser-Busch also is with WWE or something, I don’t know. Bureaucratic bull crap. It never saw the light of day, but it was very, very entertaining. Very tongue-in-cheek, very pro wrestling.”

As of late, Juice has taken full advantage of the “Forbidden Door” being open. He’s been working with Impact Wrestling alongside Finlay. The two are former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions.