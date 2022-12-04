Juice Robinson Officially a Member of the AEW Roster

On last night’s AEW Rampage, a familiar face issued a challenge to ROH Television and AEW TNT Champion, Samoa Joe.

In a promo that aired, “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson reminded everyone that he is a three-time IWGP US Champion. He got straight to the point of issuing a challenge to Samoa Joe for the ROH belt next Saturday at Final Battle.

“You know I’ve done a lot in Japan, but I need to prove myself in America and if I’m going to be a superstar on television, then I need that ROH Television title around my waist. Joe, you may be the ‘King of TV’ now…kings get dethroned.”

"You may be the king of TV now… Kings get dethroned"

Former 3X IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson is issuing a challenge to @SamoaJoe!#AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/So3ou5xfXe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2022

As they were going into the main event for All-American Championship between Orange Cassidy and QT Marshall, Excalibur confirmed that Robinson is an official member for the AEW roster.

Juice Robinson Outside of AEW

AEW was rumored to have signed Robinson last month, with the company having interest in him for several months. He was last seen in the company where he wrestled then AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a World Eliminator Championship match. Robinson lost and therefore did not earn a shot at the title.

Last year, Robinson and his former tag team partner, David Finlay spent time in IMPACT Wrestling. Under the tag team name, FinJuice (given to them when they were in NJPW‘s World Tag League), they feuded with Good Brothers. FinJuice held the IMPACT Tag Team titles for two months.

Robinson is currently feuding with Blake Christian, who is also signed to AEW under the ROH brand, in NJPW Strong. He joined Bullet Club in May at NJPW’s Wrestling Dontaku show when he showed up after allegedly leaving the company to attack Hiroshi Tanahashi.

.@_blakechristian has had enough of Juice's stalling!



Blake Christian vs Juice Robinson is our main event!



Watch NOW: https://t.co/KXiaDzuul1#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/qY200wYosr — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 4, 2022

Robinson was briefly in ROH from 2018-2019 where he was the in Lifeblood. The faction featured Finlay, Bandido, Tracy Williams, Tenille Dashwood, and Mark Haskins.

Final Battle will take place in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, December 10 at 4 PM ET.