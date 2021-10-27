Kevin Owens Reveals When He’ll Know It’s Time To Retire

Kevin Owens has unveiled when he believes he’ll know it’s time to hang up his wrestling boots.

Owens is currently a member of the WWE Monday Night Raw roster. He was drafted from the SmackDown brand. On his first night back on the red team, Owens participated in a ladder match to determine the number one contender for the WWE Championship. KO fell short in the match.

Following the loss, Kevin Owens took to his Twitter account to thank his fans. He also revealed when he’ll know it’s time to wrap up his in-ring career.

I really don’t know what to say other than thank you all for your continued support and kind words. It really means a lot.



The day I stop giving it my absolute all in that ring is the day I walk away. Not a second sooner.



P.S. Rey Mysterio is the best. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 26, 2021

A lot has been made about the future of Owens. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that KO’s deal with WWE is set to expire in Jan. 2022. Jon Alba followed up on this report saying that several people within WWE expressed their belief that Owens will not be signing a new contract with the company.