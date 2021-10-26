Kota Ibushi Injury Update

Last week, the G1 Climax Final match between Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada was stopped early after Ibushi suffered an injury. After missing a Phoenix Splash attempt, Ibushi was attended to by ringside physicians and the match was stopped and Okada was declared the winner.

NJPW1972.com released an update on Ibushi’s condition today.

“The evaluation revealed a right anterior dislocation of the shoulder, and joint lip damage. Recovery is expected to take two months,” reads NJPW‘s update.

If all goes well in his recovery, Ibushi will be able to return in time for 3-night Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, January 5, and January 8, 2022.

