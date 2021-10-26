Kota Ibushi Injury Update

Last week, the G1 Climax Final match between Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada was stopped early after Ibushi suffered an injury. After missing a Phoenix Splash attempt, Ibushi was attended to by ringside physicians and the match was stopped and Okada was declared the winner.
NJPW1972.com released an update on Ibushi’s condition today.
“The evaluation revealed a right anterior dislocation of the shoulder, and joint lip damage. Recovery is expected to take two months,” reads NJPW‘s update.
If all goes well in his recovery, Ibushi will be able to return in time for 3-night Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, January 5, and January 8, 2022.
NJPW Power Struggle Lineup
The next big event for NJPW in Japan will be Power Struggle in Osaka on November 6th. Below are the announced matches for the card.
- Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI
- Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask vs. Tanga Loa, Gedo & Jado
- Yuji Nagata, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI)
- NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships
Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (c) vs. EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi
- KOPW Trophy
Toru Yano (c) vs. Great-O-Khan
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
Robbie Eagles (c) vs. El Desperado
- IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship
Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. KENTA
- Title Shot at Tokyo Dome
Kazuchika Okada (G1 Winner) vs. Tama Tonga
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.