NJPW Star Minoru Suzuki Wraps Up United States Tour

Minoru Suzuki is going back home.

Suzuki didn’t participate in this year’s G1 Climax tournament. This allowed the “King of Pancrase” to travel to the United States. Suzuki made his mark for various promotions including AEW, Impact Wrestling, and GCW.

The man even delivered a Gotch-style Piledriver to Nick Gage through a door.

Playtime is over in the “Land of the Free,” however as Minoru Suzuki is returning to “The Land of the Rising Sun.” Suzuki expressed gratitude on his Instagram account (rough translation via Google).

“Thank you America.

“The entire two-month long tour ‘Minoru Suzuki’s Alone National Circuit Tour’ (long laughter) has been completed, and I’m leaving the hotel for the airport. Two months spent with American professional wrestling fans. I carved a lot of experience and wounds on my body. No … I’m getting stronger again. .. .. You can live anywhere in the world with professional wrestling!

“See you next time… I’m the KING.”

Suzuki certainly made the most of his time in America. He mixed it up with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Jonathan Gresham, Nick Gage, and Josh Alexander. Time will tell what’s next for Suzuki in NJPW but judging by his social media post, we may have not seen the last of him in the United States.