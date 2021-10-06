Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Sharmell On Advice She Got From Booker T

Sharmell talks about her pairing with Booker T

By Anutosh Bajpai
Queen Sharmell and King Booker

Sharmell has been the partner of Booker T both on and off-screen and the former WCW champion gave her some very valuable advice. The female star recently had an interview with WrestlingInc. She talked about things such as the women’s revolution, her favorite segments, and more.

During the interview, Sharmell also revealed the advice she got from her husband Booker T. According to her, T told her to relax and not take things too seriously:

“Your character is what will give you a lasting career. Booker told me, ‘Don’t take yourself so seriously. Just relax and have fun.’ I’ll never forget when they had WrestleMania one year and had a really long ramp. I’m trying to rush down the ramp,

And he stops me in the middle of WrestleMania.” recalled Sharmell, “He says, ‘Take a minute and just look around.’ I slowed my walk and got it,”

The former WWE star continued saying that the job of a sports entertainer is very stressful. A lot of times they are nervous and trying to be the best puts pressure on their stress levels. Though you are able to create magic if you can calm down and remember it’s about having fun.

Sharmell had a couple of runs with WWE and one with WCW. She is probably best known for her pairing with Booker T which started in 2005 and led to T winning the King Of The Ring tournament in 2006.

