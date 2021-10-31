Thunder Rosa Reveals She Recently Suffered A Concussion

Thunder Rosa revealed on her YouTube vlog that she recently suffered a concussion. She noted in the video that she had been unable to train for 10 days due to the injury.

“I’m going to the gym finally. I haven’t exercised in about 10 days after my concussion. Just trying to be safe,” Rosa said in the video.

Although it is not clear when Rosa suffered the concussion, she was out of action for about two weeks. Her last match for AEW was on October 16th. She then didn’t wrestle for 14 days before returning to action last night in a match for AAW in Berwyn, Illinois, where she defeated Jody Threat

Rosa’s latest vlog is available in the player below:

Thunder Rosa In The TBS Championship Tournament

Thunder Rosa received a bye in the 1st round of the TBS Championship tournament as a result of being ranked #4 in the division. In the quarter-finals, Rosa will face the winner of the Jamie Hayter vs Anna Jay match scheduled for this week’s Dynamite from Independence, Missouri.

If Rosa defeats the winner of the Jamie Hayter vs Anna Jay match, she’ll move on to the semi-finals. There she’ll meet either Jade Cargill or the winner of the Red Velvet vs The Bunny match scheduled for next week’s Rampage.