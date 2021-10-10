Thunder Rosa Says TBS Championship Won’t Make Or Break Her

Thunder Rosa is making it clear that the TBS Championship won’t define her.

Rosa’s popularity in AEW is substantial. Many believe she will ultimately be the one to dethrone Britt Baker. For now, it looks like Rosa will be a part of the TBS Championship tournament. The TBS Title is a new piece of hardware recently introduced on AEW TV.

During an interview with AdFreeShows, Thunder Rosa said her holding the TBS Championship won’t make or break her.

“At this moment, time will tell. I am really happy that I’m working in a place where I’m happy and able to be me, regardless if I have a championship or not, that doesn’t define me, that doesn’t define who Thunder Rosa is and what she’s all about. I don’t care about the outcome, sometimes, I just care about when I’m in the ring, whoever is in the ring with me is going to get her ass beat. I give everything I have and I’m not going to let anyone punk me, if I’m going to win or not. I did a tournament before to get the number one contendership and Nyla beat me. This one, I’m not going to let anyone beat me easily. Not again.”

The TBS Championship was announced on the second-anniversary show of Dynamite. The championship will be introduced along with Dynamite’s move from TNT to TBS on Jan. 5. This will be the secondary women’s title in AEW, similar to the TNT Championship.

Dave Meltzer had reported that fans shouldn’t expect Thunder Rosa to challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship until early 2022. There is a rivalry between the two as Rosa defeated Baker in the Unsanctioned Lights Out match.