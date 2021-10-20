Tony Khan Fires Back At Eric Bischoff: ‘I Was Amused’

AEW head honcho Tony Khan has returned fire on Eric Bischoff.

There was a time when Bischoff was the top mover and shaker outside of Turner executives for WCW. He helped lead the charge that defeated Vince McMahon and WWE for 83 straight weeks in the TV ratings. While his success during that period of time will never be forgotten, neither will WCW’s rapid implosion.

Khan and Bischoff have been both cordial and combative towards one another over the past couple of years. Bischoff recently took issue with Khan saying he won’t repeat WCW’s mistakes. Eric believes that Khan has been creating new problems and should just “shut up and wrestle.”

Tony Khan Hits Back At Eric Bischoff

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Khan offered the following response to Bischoff.

“I was amused by Eric’s comments. I like Eric when we’re together, but this is the ultimate example of glasshouses, knowing how Eric conducted himself when he was the President of WCW and he did ask for the head-to-head competition, he said publicly I should be going to that, but I don’t decide when these shows are on.

“This time slot, we looked at a couple of different slots and this was one they thought would do well and I was supportive of because it allowed for a good block of wrestling on Friday night and I knew there would be a good amount of people watching on Friday and it was effectively an opportunity for people to watch everything in one night. When we got the head-to-head competition, I thought we need to respond and need to win. We did.”

Khan went on to say that Bischoff’s remarks are “laughable.” He reminded the former WCW President that he was the man who challenged Vince McMahon to a fight on his own show and had himself lowered from the ceiling on a motorcycle. Tony Khan believes Bischoff is simply putting on an act and trying to stir up controversy.

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes