WWE Draft Night 1 Results: All On Air Draft Picks

The first night of WWE Drafts on SmackDown saw some surprising picks and gave people a lot to talk about until Monday’s episode of Raw.

Many of the stars stayed on the same brand as expected. SmackDown picked the Universal champion Roman Reigns as their first pick of the night while Raw chose Big E as their #1 pick.

Some big brand switches that were teased in the past couple of days also got confirmed during the WWE Draft. The most notable of them was the former WWE champion Drew McIntyre being picked by the blue brand.

The company had a few surprises in store too. The first of them was SmackDown picking the Raw women’s champion Charlotte Flair in the first round.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston being drafted to SmackDown was a big surprise as well. This was especially shocking because the duo had only reunited with Big E on Raw a few weeks before WWE Draft.

WWE Draft Night 1 Result: All Draft Picks Made On Air

A total of 16 picks were made on air during tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is a list of all the stars picked by both the brands during tonight’s show:

SmackDown picks:

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Drew McIntyre

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Happy Baron Corbin and Madcat Moss

Hit Row (“B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott)

Naomi

Jeff Hardy

Raw picks:

WWE Champion Big E

Bianca Belair

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

Keith “Bearcat” Lee

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

WWE Draft will continue on Raw this Monday.