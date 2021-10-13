WWE NXT 2.0 Results (10/12): Title Change, Tomasso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy

The October 12, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Tommaso Ciampa def. Joe Gacy.

Xyon Quinn def. Malik Blade.

Ivy Nile (w/Diamond Mine) def. Valentina Feroz.

Julius Creed def. Ikemen Jiro.

Von Wagner & Kyle O’Reilly def. Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland.

Duke Hudson def. Grayson Waller.

(Persia Pirotta & Indi Hartwell def. Amari Miller & Sarray.

Isaiah Scott def. Santos Escobar to retain North American Title

Carmelo Hayes def. Scott to win North American Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Challenges Issued

Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin) came out to the ring for a promo where they called out the NXT Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Starks for a match at Halloween Havoc. Rose called out Raquel Gonazlez for an NXT Women’s Title match at thai same show.

Rose said Raquel got lucky last week and her luck is coming to an end. She said at Halloween Havoc, they will make history by wearing gold. Rose said it doesn’t matter what hair color she has, she is still the baddest b*tch in the game.

Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile Wrestles

Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile was in action against Valentina Feroz.. The match was a compete squash match that was totally designed to show off Nile’s athleticism.

Nile, real name Emily Andzulis and former Titan Games winner, signed with WWE in January 2020.

She has worked just two matches thus far since signing with the company including a loss to Shayna Baszler on August 3, 2020 on Raw Underground then an NXT Women’s Battle Royal on September 23, 2020.

Title Match

NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defended the title against Santos Escobar.

This marked Scott’s first title defense since winning the North American Championship from Bronson Reed.

Of course, WWE drafted Hit Row (Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis & B-Fab) were drafted to SmackDown. It should be noted that the roster changes don’t go into effect until Friday, October 22.

Hit Row have been feuding with Legado del Fantasma (Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde & Elektra Lopez) for months. Last week, this bout was made official when Scott issued the match challenge.

This match was saved for the main event. Scott went over with his finisher after a fun back and forth match.

However, after it, Carmelo Hayes attacked Scott and cashed in his Breakout Tournament contract for a title match. Hayes hit a big boot to Scott then a leg drop off the top rope for the win.

Non-Title Match

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy in a non-title match took place. The stipulation to go along with it was if Gacy wins, he will be added to Bron Breakker vs. Ciampa for the NXT Title at Halloween Havoc.

Just last week, WWE set up Ciampa vs. Bron as they had been building towards the challenge being made and eventually accepted.

This match opened the show and was mostly dominated by Ciampa. They went about 9 minutes with Ciampa going over with his finisher. He looked really solid. Post-match, some bald guy in a jumpsuit grabbed Gacy then let him go and disappeared. The fans were chanting “who are you?”

Tag Team Match

Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne in a tag team bout was booked.

The storyline of this match being made was Dunne and Holland attacking Kyle for several weeks while Wagner has been the only one to come to his aid.

The match took place to start off the second hour and they gave them plenty of time. Kyle hit a running knee strike on the outside to take out Dunne. WWE gave the shine to Wagner, who hit his finisher to pin Holland, who was called up to the main roster as part of the draft.