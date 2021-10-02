WWE SmackDown Results (10/1): WWE Draft Night 1, Lesnar Confronts Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. It was Night 1 of the WWE Draft and several superstars changed brands tonight. Sasha Banks squared off against Bianca Belair and Edge responded to Seth Rollins‘ challenge.

SmackDown Results (10/1)

Happy Corbin def. Kevin Owens New Day & Street Profits def. Roode, Ziggler, Otis, Gable Sasha Banks def. Bianca Belair

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Brock Lesnar Interrupted Roman Reigns

The 1st round of the WWE Draft kicked of the show. SmackDown selected Universal Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. RAW selected WWE Champion Big E and Bianca Belair. Charlotte Flair was interviewed backstage

Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring with Paul Heyman. Reigns asked the crowd to acknowledge him and they chanted his name. Heyman told the audience that they were not being loud enough for their Tribal Chief. Paul called the crowd “Baltimorons” and boasted about Reigns defeating The Demon at Extreme Rules.

Heyman brought up Crown Jewel and said that the event will not be held in Suplex City. Paul referred to Reigns as the “suplexorcist” before they were interrupted by Brock Lesnar. The Beast marched to the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. Reigns and Lesnar had a stare down in the ring as the crowd chanted “Suplex City!”. Reigns and Lesnar traded punches in the middle of the ring. Lesnar connected with a couple German Suplexes and Roman rolled out of the ring. The Usos rushed the ring and Lesnar beat them down. Brock challenged Reigns to get back into the ring but the Universal Champion retreated. Lesnar delivered an F5 to Jimmy and Jey to end the segment.

Happy Corbin def. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens faced Happy Corbin tonight on SmackDown. Madcap Moss (FKA as Riddick Moss) hit Owens with a chop block as the referee was distracted. When SmackDown returned, Owens was back in control

Seth Rollins Showed Up At Edge’s House

In the 2nd round of the WWE Draft, SmackDown took Drew McIntyre & New Day. RAW selected RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) and Edge. Below are the selections through the first two rounds.

RAW: Big E, Bianca Belair, RK-Bro, Edge

SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, New Day

Edge made his way to confront Seth Rollins as SmackDown went to a commercial break. Edge noted that he has been drafted to RAW and is excited because that brings about new opponents. Edge challenged Rollins to come to the ring but Seth appeared on the Jumbotron.

Seth laughed and said he was impressed that Edge showed up tonight. Rollins claimed that Edge wasn’t saying the things he wanted him to say and announced that he is not at the show. It was revealed that Rollins was at Edge’s house and he walked right inside.

Edge ran backstage as Rollins grabbed a snack from the fridge. Rollins enjoyed some juice and a fresh apple as he mocked Edge’s daughters’ artwork displayed in the house. Rollins turned on the TV as Edge called his wife. Edge told Beth Phoenix to go to her brother’s house while he calls some people to deal with Rollins.

Carmella Attacked Liv Morgan

Sonya Deville & Adam Pearce announced the selections for the third round of the WWE Draft. SmackDown selected Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Hit Row from NXT. RAW selected the Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley, and Keith “Bearcat” Lee.

Here are the selections through the first three rounds:

RAW: Big E, Bianca Belair, RK-Bro, Edge, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, Keith “Bearcat” Lee

SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, New Day, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Hit Row

Carmella was supposed to battle Liv Morgan but the match never started. Carmella attacked Liv and connected with a Facebuster in the ring before the bell rang. She then removed the protective mask she was wearing to reveal that there was nothing wrong with her face.

New Day & Street Profits Picked Up A Win

New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) teamed with Street Profits to face Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) in an 8-man tag team match. The action went back and forth for several minutes. Dawkins and Gable tagged in and Angelo connected with a Spinebuster.

Otis broke put the cover but got sent out of the ring by Montez Ford. Montez flipped onto Otis as Roode planted Dawkins with a Spinebuster of his own. Roode went for the cover but Dawkins kicked out at two. Roode went for the Glorious DDT but Angelo blocked it and tagged out. New Day hit a Backbreaker/Double Stomp on Roode for the pinfall victory.

Roman Reigns Warned Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar popped up during a backstage interview and thanked Paul Heyman for making him a free agent. Lesnar announced that he will be doing whatever he wants. The Bloodline was then shown backstage. Reigns wondered if Heyman was friends with Brock Lesnar and then shouted about The Usos not being drafted to SmackDown tonight. Reigns demanded that Heyman make sure that The Usos get drafted to SmackDown on Monday night. Heyman exited and Reigns told The Usos to leave Heyman for dead if he doesn’t get them drafted to SmackDown.

Sasha Banks def. Bianca Belair

Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville announced the fourth round selections of the WWE Draft.

RAW: Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory,

SmackDown: Naomi, Jeff Hardy

Sasha Banks faced Bianca Belair in the main event of this week’s show. It was announced earlier today that Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel in three weeks.

Banks and Belair locked up in the middle of the ring to begin the action. Sasha drove Bianca to the corner but Belair shoved her away. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch joined commentary for the match.

Big Time Becks is going to get a closer look at this main event.@SashaBanksWWE battles @BiancaBelairWWE in a #WrestleMania rematch RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown! @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/O9WbBk85W2 — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2021

Belair lifted Banks above her head and dropped her to the canvas. Banks sent Belair into the turnbuckle and followed it up with a knee to the face. Belair bounced off the ropes and leveled Sasha with a Clothesline. Bianca sent Banks to the outside and Becky Lynch posed with the SmackDown Women’s Championship as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Bianca sent Banks to the corner and went for a Splash but Sasha was able to get out of the way. Belair hit a big Vertical Suplex and followed it up with a Standing Moonsault for a near fall. Sasha connected with a Tornado DDT and went for the pin but Belair was able to kick out at the last moment.

Sasha climbed to the top rope and hit a Splash but couldn’t keep Belair down. Belair sent Banks to the apron and lifted her up for the KOD. Sasha escaped and went for a Powerbomb but Bianca flipped away. Bianca and Becky traded some words before Banks charged. Belair slammed Banks into the barricade and rolled Asha back into the ring. Becky Lynch grabbed Bianca’s hair and Sasha capitalized with a roll-up for the pinfall victory. After the match, Charlotte Flair hit Natural Selection on Sasha Banks. Becky Lynch posed with the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Charlotte posed with the RAW Women’s Championship to close the show.

WWE Draft Night 1 Results

The first four rounds of the WWE Draft were completed tonight on SmackDown. The remaining selections will be made this Monday night on RAW. Below are the picks made during tonight’s show.

RAW

WWE Champion Big E

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle)

Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H.

Keith “Bearcat” Lee

Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

SmackDown