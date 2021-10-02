WWE Superstars React To Night 1 Draft Picks

Night 1 of WWE Draft on SmackDown featured some surprises. WWE stars have been reacting to the picks on social media since the show went off the air.

After becoming the #1 overall draft pick, the Universal champion Roman Reigns tweeted a couple of pictures of himself and wrote “I am the one.”

One of the most surprising changes of the nights was Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods once again being separated from Big E. The New Day members were drafted to SmackDown while the WWE champion remained on Raw.

Kingston seemed excited with this change and he made a tweet about being part of the blue brand now. He also seemed hopeful about E possibly being drafted to SmackDown as well during night 2 of WWE Drafts on Raw.

Woods on the other hand didn’t seem very enthusiastic. He posted a video and noted how it does not make sense to pick only two out of three members of their faction.

Austin Theory who was drafted to Raw was interviewed backstage afterward. He was very excited over WWE Draft and claimed that the red brand just became all day.

One interesting reaction came from none other than Becky Lynch herself. A fan tweeted at her saying that Bianca Belair was picked before The Man.

Replying to it, the SmackDown women’s champion mentioned how she is not eligible to be picked up until night 2 of the WWE Draft and gave her reason for it.

You can check out all the reactions below:

Doesn’t matter Red or Blue….. it’ll turn to GOLD ?? pic.twitter.com/naiBJw4ORA — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 2, 2021

BLUE TEAM BAAAAYYYYBEEEE!



(Don’t worry, E’s gonna get drafted to Smackdown on Monday!)#WWEDraft #SmackDown — ?? KOFNAN the Barbarian ?? (@TrueKofi) October 2, 2021

Crown me #Creed4KOTR pic.twitter.com/szl4VqfDZO — Austin #Creed4KOTR – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) October 2, 2021

The Man is not eligible to be picked until Monday . I wanted to give people more time to put money on the table . https://t.co/ry3QNeIl3w — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 2, 2021