WWE Superstars React To Night 2 Draft Picks

The night two of WWE Draft brought in almost as many surprises as the first night. WWE superstars have been reacting to the picks made during this week’s Raw on social media all night.

Bobby Lashley who was the #1 draft pick of the night for the red brand posted a photo with MVP and wrote that the business will continue to bloom.

Seth Rollins reacted to becoming part of the red roster once again by posting some gifs. He also made a tweet reading: “Monday Night Rollins Forever”

Ricochet was interviewed backstage after he was drafted to SmackDown. He claimed that maybe SmackDown is where he needs to be to achieve what he wants, mentioning how the past couple of months for him on Raw have been a slump.

Finn Balor made several tweets after being brought back to Raw. He replied to tweets from people like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. The former NXT champion also sent a tweet to his fellow former Bullet Club member AJ Styles.

Sami Zayn, who became the final pick of the night seemed unhappy with his late selection. He first said that his name might not be in the draft list at all before making another tweet about being the last pick.

You can check out all the reactions below:

I genuinely think my name is not on their draft list. #WWEDraft — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 5, 2021

LAST. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 5, 2021

Smackdown is always the superior brand. Woooooooooo Bank on it!

See you Friday #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9zC1qSZRlF — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) October 5, 2021

MONDAY NIGHT ROLLINS FOREVER!!!! #IAM — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 5, 2021

Blue limbs break just as easily as red ones. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) October 5, 2021

And I truly appreciated it! https://t.co/ycG1sCa4Bw — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 5, 2021

@AJStylesOrg whats up brother — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 5, 2021