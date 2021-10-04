Tag Team Title Match Signed For WWE Crown Jewel

Another title match has been added to the WWE Crown Jewel event.

WWE will be making its way back to Saudi Arabia on Oct. 21. The show will feature the highly-anticipated WWE Universal Title match between champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. A triple threat match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks will also be featured at Crown Jewel.

We now have another title match added to the mix. Raw Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton will put their gold on the line against AJ Styles and Omos in a rematch. RK-Bro defeated Styles and Omos for the tag team championships back in August at the Summerslam event.

Here’s the official word from WWE:

“At WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will go head-to-head with former titleholders AJ Styles & Omos in what is sure to be an explosive WWE Raw Tag Team Title rematch.”

Orton has missed a few dates as of late. It was reported by PWInsider that he hadn’t been cleared to compete. It seems that whatever issues Randy Orton had have been resolved.

WWE Crown Jewel will also feature the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown finals. While it hasn’t been announced, Goldberg is expected to meet former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a rematch at Crown Jewel.