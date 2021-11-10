10 Features Announced For WWE 2K22 Including GM Mode

2K Games have rolled out the “Hit List” trailer for WWE 2K22 and it’s a doozy.

The last mainline WWE game released by 2K Games was widely panned. Following the split from developer Yuke’s, 2K turned to Visual Concepts for WWE 2K20. It was a buggy disaster and forced WWE 2K21 to be skipped.

WWE 2K22 is once again being developed by Visual Concepts but the 2K team insists that a massive overhauled is coming. The publisher wants to get back in the good graces of gamers.

WWE 2K22: New Features

2K Games has released a trailer revealing the new features and innovations for the upcoming WWE title. The publisher has confirmed the return of GM Mode.

Here’s what you can expect.

Redesigned Gameplay Engine: The most important change in WWE 2K22 is in the engine itself. Visual Concepts redesigned the gameplay and animation engine from the ground up to make every dive, kickout, and finisher feel as real as if players were sitting ringside at WrestleMania. As soon as players pick up the controller, they’ll feel the difference.

Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries, and much more Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back and better than ever. Players can be themselves or someone/something entirely different, with all sorts of wild options and fantasy elements, then step into the ring at anytime and anywhere in the world.

WWE 2K22 is slated to be released in March 2022. Platforms haven’t been announced but since the trailer appeared on the official Xbox YouTube channel, it’s pretty much a given that it’ll appear on an Xbox console.

Fans can pretty much count on a PS5 and/or PS4 release as well. Whether or not it’ll make its way to PC as recent titles have remains to be seen.

WWE 2K22 may very well be 2K Games’ last shot with WWE. Earlier this year, Sports Gamers Online reported that the relationship between 2K Games and WWE has been strained due to the delay in releasing 2K22.