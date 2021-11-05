Bray Wyatt Teases His Next Move

Bray Wyatt, Windham Rotunda, took to Twitter late last night. In typical fashion for him, the Tweet asked more questions than it answered about his next move. It’s possible that Wyatt was referring to the recent WWE roster cuts as well.

“What do we do now? We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice” I believe in you too,” Rotunda wrote on Twitter.

What do we do now?



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”?



I believe in you too — Windham (@Windham6) November 5, 2021

This is just speculation, but Wyatt used a snake emoji next to the line “Grovelling in the muck of avarice” which is very similar to a line from a famous Jake “the Snake” Roberts promo. Roberts was feuding with “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase at the time. The word avarice means “extreme greed for wealth or material gain.”

“I’m going to make you beg, Dibiase. You are going to get down on your hands and knees. This time you’ll be the one that’s humbled, this time you’ll be the one who is humiliated, and this time you’ll be the one that grovels for the money. And how appropriate that the money you grovel for is your very own. A victim of your own greed, wallowing in the muck of avarice,” Roberts said in a backstage interview from WrestleMania VI.