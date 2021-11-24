Bryan Danielson Dismisses Notion That He’s Turned Heel

Don’t call it a heel turn, says Bryan Danielson.

Danielson has earned the right to challenge for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. He secured that opportunity after defeating Miro in the finals of the title eliminator tournament at Full Gear.

“The American Dragon” has already begun his feud with newly-minted champion “Hangman” Adam Page. Fans noticed a more passive-aggressive tone in Danielson’s promo.

Of course, in the ring he’s as vicious as he’s been since going to AEW and as he was prior to his WWE run.

Bryan Danielson Insists He’s Not The Bad Guy

Following the Bryan Danielson promo and shoving match with Page, many have assumed the number one contender has turned heel. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Danielson said that isn’t the case.

“So, I don’t know what people are talking about. I thought the people of Virginia were giving me a really tough time.

“I don’t think anything I said was wrong or even mean to say, ‘Hey, congratulations Hangman Adam Page. You are the world champion, I’m a little disappointed it’s not Kenny Omega because that’s who I wanted to beat for the AEW Championship.

“‘And I’m a little disappointed that you’re not wrestling tonight and that you haven’t been wrestling that much and I’ve been wrestling every single week since I’ve come to AEW.’

“I don’t think any of that is overtly mean [laughs]. I think because people boo me, and I’m not gonna lie I do enjoy being booed. There’s something just so fun about it [laughs].

“So, I might lean into that a little bit more but there was nothing I said that was wrong or mean or anything like that. Now, because of that I’m gonna kick all of his friends’ heads in but I think I would be doing that anyway.

“I don’t consider it a heel turn. I’m just being me.”

Danielson is set to take on another one of Page’s friends, Colt Cabana on the Nov. 24 episode of Dynamite. Danielson already made quick work of Evil Uno and he’ll be in enemy territory as Cabana resides in Chicago.

