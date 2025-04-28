Bryan Danielson On The One Thing AEW Needs to Reach WWE

AEW has been in business for six years now and has provided WWE with its most direct competition in a generation. Speaking to the Daily Star, Bryan Danielson discussed what Tony Khan’s promotion needs to truly reach WWE’s level.

“One of the things that I think is time. We’ve got this incredible TV rights deal, we sold 80,000 tickets to Wembley Stadium… But all that stuff’s just going to take time.”

One massive advantage AEW has, according to Danielson, is Khan himself. Describing Khan as “super kind” and of a similar mindset, Bryan is pleased to have the AEW President as a boss and a friend.

“He’s very in tune with what wrestling fans want… he always tries to treat people with respect and kindness no matter where they are on.”

Building a company takes more than just the right leader, but a roster of talented individuals hungry to succeed. When asked what his strategy when building a promotion would be, Danielson said he’d “hire somebody who knows what they’re doing” and build around key talents like “Will Osprey, Swerve Strickland, John Moxley and Kenny Omega.”

Rising Stars to Watch

When discussing rising talents to watch, Danielson expressed strong support for Daniel Garcia, praising “his connection with the audience,” and highlighted Willow Nightingale, noting “she just has a great energy about her.” As AEW continues to introduce new talent to its roster, Bryan Danielson is keeping a close eye on the stars of tomorrow.