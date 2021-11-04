Bully Ray Says AEW Shouldn’t Rush CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Bully Ray believes there’s a way AEW can avoid rushing CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston too soon.

All signs are pointing to a Full Gear showdown between Punk and Kingston. The two were involved in a shouting match backstage on the Oct. 29 episode of Rampage. Kingston had just been eliminated from the AEW World Heavyweight Title Eliminator Tournament by Bryan Danielson and he interrupted Punk’s interview in frustration.

Anyone else for a moment have a fleeting moment of seeing @Madking1981 and @CMPunk facing each other and just smile? #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/QxolbGEuZt — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 30, 2021

On the Nov. 3 episode of Dynamite, Punk said he was expecting an apology from Kingston. He wants to hear the apology on the Nov. 5 episode of Rampage in St. Louis.

Kingston has taken to his Twitter account to let it be known that he will confront Punk.

@AEW see you in St.louis — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) November 4, 2021

Bully Ray Wants Slow Build For Punk vs. Kingston

Bully Ray holds CM Punk and Eddie Kingston in high regard when it comes to their promo abilities. During an episode of Busted Open Radio, he expressed his belief that Punk and Kingston can carry their feud for months before actually coming to blows.

“Let’s just say you wanted to build to Punk and Kingston, which you should definitely do. You should not blow through this at all. Let’s say you wanted to get three months out of them, three months leads up to one match. If you do this the right way, you can keep them away from each other for three months and walk and talk the whole thing.

“Mic time and every time it looks like they’re gonna come to blows, security is on high alert, the boys are on high alert, massive pull aparts anywhere and every time. You build to them actually touching. It’s a very old-school way of thinking but it works. All of that old-school booking still works with the modern characters and the modern ways of 2021. Like I always say, old-school rules, new-school tools.”

Bully Ray pointed out how during the ECW days, Paul Heyman managed to keep Tazz and Sabu away from each other for a full year before the two finally collided. He also said he feels Kingston’s authenticity can carry the momentum of the feud.

