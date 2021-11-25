Watch What Happened After AW Dynamite Went Off The Air



Wrestling fans who were in attendance for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite were treated to some post-show shenanigans after the cameras stopped rolling.

Following the Dynamite and Rampage tapings, AEW President Tony Khan and CM Punk came out to the ring. Punk had Britt Baker‘s red “leather” jacket with him, which actually fit better than you might expect.

Cm Punk wearing Britt’s Jacket. Thanks punk, for reminding me how fun pro wrestling is ??@CMPunk #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yYRjAjKTN4 — PA1EBOOOOY (@Pa1eboy) November 25, 2021

Punk thanked the Chicago crowd for coming out and once again being one of AEW’s most vocal and rowdy fanbases.

They announced that AEW will return to Chicago on Wednesday, February 2nd for another live edition of Dynamite. Tickets for that show go on sale this Saturday.

CM Punk said it’s still surreal to be able to perform in front of the best wrestling fans on earth.

“The only thing I can really say that means the most is from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much,” said Punk. “It’s still surreal and still very, very good to be in front of the best professional wrestling fans in the world.”

