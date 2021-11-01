Danhausen and Mance Warner Injured At Independent Show

Two wrestlers who recently became free agents suffered injuries last night at a Next Generation Wrestling show in Knoxville, Tennessee.

ROH star Danhausen Tweeted out several photos of himself at the hospital and an X-ray of a broken leg. It is not clear how he sustained the injury exactly but he was in a tag match with Warhorse and someone landed on his leg.

Danhausen posted photos showing his broken leg on Twitter.

Danhausen provided an update on his condition on Monday morning. Unfortunately, he has a broken tibia and fibia.

Danhausen has a broken Tibia and Fibia



As for Mance Warner, he sustained a leg injury while facing the former Dirty Dango (Fandango) at the show. He was thrown to the outside and landed badly.



The injuries come at unfortunate times for both wrestlers. Mance Warner was just granted his release from MLW, as reported exclusively by SEScoops.com last week. This would have freed him up to sign with another promotion. His leg injury may delay that from happening, however.

Danhausen was with Ring of Honor and like the rest of the roster will not have his contract renewed at the end of the year. Following Final Battle, he would be free to sign with another promotion as well.