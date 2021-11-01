Doudrop Reacts To Backlash On Queen’s Crown Match Lengths

Doudrop has responded to those who were upset by the length of the matches featured in the Queen’s Crown tournament.

Doudrop was in the finals of the tournament. She ultimately lost to Zelina Vega. Many were none too pleased with the tournament as most of the matches were quite short. Some matches didn’t even make it to the two-minute mark.

Doudrop Responds To Backlash

During an interview with GiveMeSport, Doudrop had an answer for those who weren’t pleased with how things turned out.

“But obviously, the qualifiers and that, you know, maybe they could have been longer. But I like to think that they were just little tastes. Because a lot of these matches were matches that hadn’t happened before, so you don’t want to give everything away right now. Maybe we see where these go in the future, but for now, we’ve given them a little taste of what these matches are right now so let’s see what we can do next time and make people want to see that match.”

One of Doudrop’s opponents in the tournament was Natalya. The match only lasted three minutes, which was actually on the lengthier side for Queen’s Crown.

The match lengths for the King of the Ring tournament were significantly longer. At one point, the average match length for Queens Crown was 2:04, compared to 9:48 for King of the Ring matches.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcribed quotes