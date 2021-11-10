Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Doesn’t Get Along With Chris Hero

Eddie Kingston and Chris Hero have been beloved by wrestling fans but the two just can’t get along.

For years, Kingston fought for every inch of turf he could get in the wrestling industry. It has finally paid off with his AEW run. Chris Hero is someone fans rooted for during his time on the indies and Ring of Honor. Ultimately, his two NXT runs didn’t pan out the way he hoped.

Eddie Kingston Details Chris Hero Beef

Eddie Kingston spoke to GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor and he shared why he and Chris Hero don’t see eye-to-eye.

“They know that I’m going to go out there and be a pro and they know that I’m not going to go out there and go into business for myself and hurt them or bury them. They know I’m not going to do that. Whatever I say in that moment is reality, but after, I don’t care. I’ve known a lot of these guys (in AEW) for over 10 years. They know how I am and they know I’m not going to do anything to hurt anybody. Everything I do is for the company. Have I had people on the Independents (be mad), yeah. Chris Hero, me and him don’t like each other, there were a lot of things said by both of us where we were giving each other shots. We were letting each other say things and went, ‘I’ll remember that when we’re in the ring.'”

Earlier this year, Kingston admitted to Wrestling Observer Radio that Chris Hero did help train him early in his career. Somewhere along the line things went south.

Kingston is preparing for a showdown with CM Punk at Full Gear on Nov. 13. Ahead of the match, Kingston penned a piece on the Player’s Tribune, detailing his struggles with mental health.

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes