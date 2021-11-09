Eddie Kingston Talks His Struggles With Depression

Eddie Kingston noted that he takes the anti-depressant Zoloft during a recent promo with Bryan Danielson. He has now written an article for the Player’s Tribune about his struggles with depression.

“The only thing that kept me from getting depressed was wrestling,” Kingston wrote about his mental health as a teenager. “I either had to be fighting in the neighborhood, or sitting at home watching a match. Otherwise, I’d fall into a depression.”

“I don’t work hard, huh? Let me tell you somethin’ bro. Every mornin’ I wake up and I take a pill of Zoloft so I don’t flip out and hurt somebody. I have to battle depression, and then that depression turns into anger.” – Eddie Kingston #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/P6Qg3JXJIx — ??????? ??????? ?????? ? (@patcheschance) October 28, 2021

“When I couldn’t control it, I’d end up throwing hands with dudes in the middle of class,” he continued.

Kingston also wrote about drinking heavily while working as an independent wrestler.

“So I drank. Christ, did I drink. I became a bouncer just so I could drink more. On the weekends I’d start drinking at 1 p.m,” Kingston wrote.

“I was sick, I hated myself. I would sit at home drinking whiskey, watching guys who I’d come up with in the indies wrestling on national TV in the big promotions, and I’d just sit and stew until I blew up. I’d punch holes in the walls. I’d smash bottles. I was a danger to myself and others.”

Yesssss Eddie Kingston destigmatizing psychiatric medication we love to see it #aew — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) October 28, 2021

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk came face-to-face on this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage. A match between the two was then made official for Full Gear this weekend. The storyline revolves around Kingston being bitter towards Punk for him being judgemental of him during their days in Ring of Honor. Meanwhile, Punk is upset with Kingston for interrupting his promo the week before.