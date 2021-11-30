Guinness Book of World Records Recognizes Randy Orton & Natalya Achievements

The Guinness Book of World Records has recognized the achievements of both Randy Orton and Natalya. Both Orton and Natalya achieved PPV milestones for the company at this year’s Survivor Series.

In the case of Randy Orton, he broke the all-time record for most matches on WWE PPV when he wrestled in his 177th at Survivor Series. This topped Kane’s tally of 176. Natalya also set a record at Survivor Series, with her 68th PPV match, setting a record for women’s wrestlers in the company.

“Randy Orton (USA), one half of the current WWE RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Riddle, is a third-generation superstar who made his wrestling debut in 2000,” reads Guinness’ description of Orton’s record. “Fast forward 21 years and he has appeared on a record-breaking 177 pay-per-view (PPV) events, surpassing the previous record for most WWE PPV appearances (male) held by Kane (USA).”

“Natalya (Canada) has set the record for the most WWE PPV appearances (female)with 68 following her traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match. Her team of Smackdown superstars lost to RAW’s,” reads a description of the record set by Natalya.

Other female wrestlers with large PPV match tallies include Charlotte Flair (57), Trish Stratus (43), Sasha Banks (43), Becky Lynch (43), Bayley (42), Lita (23), and Chyna (20).