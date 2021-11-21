What’s next for Jaxson Ryker?

Jaxson Ryker was one of 8 WWE Superstars released last week. As of this writing, WWE has released over 80 people this calendar year.

After taking a few days to process his WWE departure, Ryker issued a brief statement on Twitter about his future.

Ryker’s fans can rest assured that they haven’t seen the last of him. The former Forgotten Son says he’s excited for his future.

He plans to wrestle on the independent scene (eventually) and is back to using the ring name Gunner.

He thanked WWE for “5 years of fun” and expressed gratitude for the love and memories he picked up along the way.

Ryker also cited the bible verse Romans 8:28, which reads: “And we know that all that happens to us is working for our good if we love God and are fitting into his plans.”