Joey Janela Reveals When His AEW Contract Expires

Joey Janela has his AEW contract expiring next year and the hardcore star believes that he needs to step his game up before that. The bad boy recently appeared on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox. He discussed how he felt unmotivated during the pandemic era because of the lack of crowds.

Speaking of his AEW future, Janela revealed that he signed a three-year-long contract with AEW. His current deal expires in May next year:

“I’m under a three-year deal. My contract’s up in May, you know, I really have to step it up. I felt like I have in the last couple of months. You know, just having killer matches on Dark. Yeah. The arena’s coming back, it really helped me. I feel like we got something right now with AEW, I’m crossing my fingers.”

Joey Janela said that he hopes things will go on an upward trajectory from here on because the whole pandemic was the worst for him. The AEW star has been a regular performer for the promotion since its debut.

Though many believe that he has been outshined by other AEW signings in recent months. Janela is not booked for Saturday’s Full Gear PPV either. We will have to see if he is able to improve his position within the company before his deal ends.

