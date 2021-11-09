Juice Robinson Speaks On NJPW Contract Status

Juice Robinson has addressed the report that his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract is expiring soon.

Fightful was the first to bring word that Juice’s contract will be up in early 2022. There are certainly options for Juice, who has been seen on Impact Wrestling as part of a business relationship with NJPW. It definitely seems that Juice is at least willing to test the market.

Juice Robinson Talks Future

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Juice Robinson confirmed the report and spoke on what the future might hold.

“I’ll be a free agent [in] February. It’s a great time in wrestling to show up anywhere, and maybe it’s the right time for me to spread my wings and fly.”

Few can deny that Juice has reached his greatest career success under the NJPW banner. He requested his release from WWE, where he performed as CJ Parker on the NXT brand back in 2015. Juice quickly shot up the ranks in NJPW and became a two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Juice has also had tag team success. He’s a former IWGP Tag Team Champion and a former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion along with David Finlay.

On Nov. 13, Juice will be taking on Impact World Heavyweight Champion Moose. The match will be featured on the NJPW Battle In The Valley card.

SEScoops will keep you posted on the latest information regarding Juice Robinson’s future with NJPW. Keep it locked on our homepage in the coming months as things unfold.