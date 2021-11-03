Juice Robinson’s NJPW Contract Set To Expire Soon

Juice Robinson may find himself with a slew of options soon.

Robinson has garnered the most success of his wrestling career under the NJPW banner. He had been on WWE‘s NXT brand as CJ Parker. Robinson ended up having his release request granted by WWE and he made the move to NJPW.

Juice Robinson’s NJPW Contract Status

Fightful Select is reporting that the current NJPW deal for Juice Robinson will expire at the end of Jan. 2022. At this time, it’s unclear if NJPW has begun the renegotiation process. It’s been said that many promotions would be interested in Juice if he ends up being available.

As of late, Juice has been seen with his tag team partner Finlay on Impact Wrestling. This is part of a partnership between NJPW and Impact. Under the NJPW banner, Robinson has been a two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion and is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion with Finlay.

Juice has even won gold during his time with Impact. He and Finlay are the former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions. The two held onto the championship gold for 65 days.

Back in October, Juice and current WWE star, Toni Storm announced their engagement.