Keith Lee’s “Perceived Attitude Issues” May Have Contributed To Release

Keith Lee was among 18 wrestlers cut from WWE‘s roster this past week. According to comments made by Wade Keller from PW Torch, “perceived attitude issues” may have played a role in his release from the company.

“Keith Lee, I have chronicled for months and months and months and months and months, was somebody that even people who were rooting for him behind the scenes became frustrated with him,” Keller said.

“He just had, in general, attitude issues. Or as one wrestler told me tonight, “perceived attitude issues,” Keller continued.

“He just was frustrated. I’ve heard different things about him in terms of his mood being altered way more than it should in the modern era about being asked to do a job.”

“Attitude issues” are the new thing when someone calls out dog shit creative and bad booking https://t.co/avWoycbEbf — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 5, 2021

Keith Lee Released From WWE

Lee started with WWE in the spring of 2018, spending roughly 3.5 years with the company. During that time, Lee won the NXT Championship, the NXT North American Championship, and was awarded the NXT Breakout star of the year award in 2019. He was ranked #11 in the PWI Top-500 in 2020.

Lee has yet to officially comment on his release from WWE but he did note that he has been able to take care of some very important business recently.