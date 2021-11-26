Kofi Kingston’s Family Welcomes Birth Of Baby Girl

Kofi Kingston is the proud father of a new baby girl.

The former WWE Champion announced the news on social media on Friday. Kingston announced his wife gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah.

This is the third child for Kofi Kingston and wife Kori Campfield, who have been married since 2021.

Here are some photos of the happy family:

Witnessing my wife give life to our precious baby girl left me in awe…Our tribe grows larger as our familial bond grows even stronger! ??



Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah was born at home late Tuesday night, weighing 6lbs 2oz & 19.5” long.



Welcome to the world, my little love! ? pic.twitter.com/SDqSLLct66 — ?? Sir Kofi Kingston, Hand of the King ?? (@TrueKofi) November 26, 2021

Kofi Kingston on why New Day are the Greatest Team in WWE History

Kingston noted recently on the Into the Danger Zone with Chris Denker podcast, that he believes New Day is the greatest team in WWE history.

“We’ve just been able to do a lot of things that are groundbreaking,” Kingston said. “I haven’t even gotten into our accolades. The longest reigning tag-team champions, 11 times. I look at all that stuff, and not that you compare yourself to anybody else, but being a group that never had the desire to turn on one another.”

He continued to say that when one member of the group accomplishes something, they all have.

“Woods is the King, I’m the King. E is the WWE Champion, I’m the WWE Champion. We have that actual mentality of all for one and one for all. From all of those perspectives, I can’t think of another group that embodies most of those things, let alone all of those things, like we do. On top of it, WWE.com voted us the greatest tag-team/faction of all time anyway, so it’s official.”