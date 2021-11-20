NJPW vs. NOAH Announced For Night 3 Of Wrestle Kingdom 16

The “Forbidden Door” has been busted wide open and Japan is no exception.

In fact, NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH had been in cahoots long before talk of the “Forbidden Door” began. At one point, the entire Suzuki-gun faction was sent to cause chaos in NOAH, while Naomichi Marufuji had two stellar matches with Kazuchika Okada.

Reports surfaced that things turned sour between the two promotions and the partnership was off. Luckily, NJPW and NOAH have patched things up and are back doing business together.

NJPW & NOAH Reunite

(via NJPW)

Both NJPW and NOAH recently held an “emergency” press conference. During the presser, it was announced that night three of Wrestle Kingdom 16 on Jan. 8 will see cross-promotion matches between the two companies.

The PPV will be airing live on ABEMA. It’ll be available on NJPW World seven days later.

Some fans initially expressed concern and disappointment over a third night for Wrestle Kingdom due to the omission of New Year Dash!!. With this cross-promotion announcement, many are now singing a different tune.

As of this writing, no matches have been announced for the special NJPW-NOAH event. Once more details are available, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.